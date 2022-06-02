Peggy A. Gehman, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at The Highlands in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, where she and her husband Roland Gehman lived for the past eight years.
Peggy was born to the late Ralph and Alma Shober, and lived most of her life in Denver, PA as part of the "Walnut Street gang". She shared her life with two sisters, Betty and Cheryl.
Peggy and Roland were high school sweethearts who married on July 31, 1955, and had five children; Cindy, Steve, Patti, Marcy, and Andy. She also had five grandchildren; Leann, Mark, Lauren, Emily, and Michael, and one great-grandchild Marshall.
Peggy was a life-long participant at St. John's U.C.C., being active with Sunday School and Bible Study.
Peggy and friends established and maintained a "sewing circle" that provided lifelong opportunities for love, laughter, and personal growth.
Peggy loved playing cards and games of all kinds, primarily as an avenue to bring people together in a low-key, nonconfrontational way. Her enthusiasm for the game of "marbles" (Chase the Rat) spread through The Highlands and up and down the East Coast. Kindness was Peggy's strong suit - it did not matter if you were family, friend, or total stranger - she made everyone feel welcome and appreciated.
Peggy was an extraordinary pie baker, she loved to share her baked goods with friends, and her pies were known far and wide.
Peggy was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. Her love and caring touched hundreds of lives, and she will be missed by many.
There will be a Service of Worship and Remembrance THIS THURSDAY EVENING, June 2 @ 6:30 PM in the church sanctuary, St. John's UCC, 459 S. 4th Street, Denver, PA and a time following the service to visit with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to ProMedica Hospice or St. Johns UCC Denver, PA.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.