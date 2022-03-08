Pedro J. Cepeda, 92, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Maria Falcon Cepeda, who passed away April 16, 2009. He was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico on June 1, 1929, son of the late Lorenzo Cepeda and Julia Melecio.
Pedro had been employed by Shasta Trailers and retired from Lancaster General Hospital Housekeeping Department. He enjoyed playing dominos and watching wrestling and boxing.
Pedro will be missed by his sons, Juan "Papo" Cepeda of Waldorf, MD, Adam Cepeda of Lancaster; his daughters Eva Camacho of Lancaster, Becky Cepeda of Wrightsville and Mary Cepeda of Lititz; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Peter Cepeda and daughter Julia Camacho.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pedro's funeral service on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11 AM from First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 S. Duke St., Lancaster where a viewing will be held Thursday beginning at 9:30 AM to time of service. Interment will be made in Riverview Burial Park.
