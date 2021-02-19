Pedro Carlos Bonilla-Velez, 75, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15th, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his daughter Ruth and lifelong friend Yolanda. Born in San German, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Benito B. Martel and Elena Maria (Velez).
Pedro came to the United States at the age of 9 with his father from Puerto Rico. Pedro's father Benito was the founder of First Spanish Assembly of God on South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA and he was one of the first Puerto Ricans to move to Lancaster.
He worked for Buck Iron Foundry, in Quarryville, from where he retired in 2007 after working 45 years of service. He was a Team Leader in the annealing and casting department.
Pedro was a man of faith, a loving father and grandfather, he had a good sense of humor, was a hard worker, was a social and loving man but also enjoyed his privacy. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed buying, selling and fixing cars up. He was a jack of all trades and was always willing to help a friend in need.
Pedro is survived by two daughters, Ruth, wife of Ivan Rivera (Lititz), Charlene, wife of Kelvin Marrero (Orlando, FL), two step brothers, David Soto, husband of Wilma, of Lampeter, Pablo Soto, Tampa Bay, FL, nine grandchildren, Melissa, Ricardo, Chris, Yessenia, Pedro III, Judd, Andrew, Josiah, and Noelle and 11 great grandchildren. He will also be lovingly missed by the Jordan family who saw him as father figure and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Pedro C. Bonilla, Jr., and a sister, Lydia B. Sanabria.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A viewing will be from 12 noon-1 PM. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Pedro's memory to American Cancer Society 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Dad's Fighting Cancer c/o Pastor Tom Spann, Sr. Organization 2606 Rosemont Cir., Davenport, FL 33837.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »