Pearl Marie Hammer

Pearl M. Hammer, 95, of Lancaster, PA passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community on July 1, 2021. Born in Webster, SD, she was the daughter of Theodore & Anna Nelson. She was the widow of the late Marriott Fasnacht.
She & her first husband, Kenneth, owned Hammer's Hardware in Hutchinson, MN. She was a long time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and faithfully attended local Bible study with her friends.
Pearl was known for her cooking and baking and the 15 grandchildren & many great-grandchildren loved baking with her. She was a generous & fun loving lady.
Pearl is survived by her children, Kevin (Karen), Warren (Barbara), Todd (Peg), Twyla (Henry) and "adopted" son James Fasnacht. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Cusey, Violet Carothers, Gladys Haugrud and Raymond Nelson. Pearl was predeceased by her son, Steven Hammer, as well as her brothers, Melvin and Marvin Nelson and sister Anne Nelson.
Services will be held July 23, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Social Hour for family and friends 10:00 AM–11:00 AM, Remembrance Service from 11:00 AM–12:00 PM followed by refreshments from 12:00 PM–1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pearl's honor to the Salvation Army, the Solanco Neighborhood Ministries or any charity of your choice. www.weberfuneralhomes.com