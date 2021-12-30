Pearl Louise "Weasie" Siegrist, age 86, of Ronks, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She loved an adventure and is now having the absolute best one of her life! Weasie was the wife of Glen R. Siegrist, with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage on September 12th. She was born on January 17th, 1935, in Kinzers, daughter of the late M. Clair & Anna Mary Hauck Hershey. She was a member of Hershey Mennonite Church, where in the past she was treasurer and had a passion for supporting missions. Along with her husband they owned and operated Siegrist Plumbing for over 50 years. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School, class of 1953.
Weasie enjoyed traveling, having visiting more than 20 countries, reading, flowers, gardening, playing board games, chocolate ice cream and coffee -“black”. She loved going to the beach and parked her beach chair on 14th street in Ocean City, NJ. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her true treasure and she loved spending time with them and hearing about their latest adventures. Surviving besides her husband are 4 children: Glenda L. Siegrist wife of Loren Hostetter of Harrisonburg, VA, Jeffrey E. husband of Vaunda Sult Siegrist of Ronks, Dawn D. wife of Brian Waltman of Gordonville, Sharon K. wife of Kenneth Dunkle of Emmaus, PA, 16 grandchildren: Patrice, Kara, Hannah, Liesl, Jeffrey, Kyle, Cody, Erica, Matthew, Megan, Malia, Micah, Justin, Collin, Brendan, Owen, 6 great-grandchildren: Brooke, Claire, Jade, Madison, Johanna and Hailey, 6 siblings: Arthur husband of Joyce, I. Eby husband of Lois Ann, Faye wife of Ernie Mummau(d), Wayne husband of Maryanne, Norma wife of David Frey, Jerry husband of Carol. She was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren: Molly, Madison & Mitchell Waltman, 2 siblings: Donald Hershey and Doris Martin.
Funeral service will take place from Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, PA, on Monday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Joe Lab and Marlin Nafziger officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing at the Hershey Mennonite Church on Sunday, January 2nd, from 2-4 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com