Pearl L. Lapp, 88, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Atglen, she was the daughter of the late Elam G. and Naomi (Mast) Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Melvin G. Lapp.
Pearl was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and hosting company. She loved Jesus and would share her faith freely whenever she had the opportunity. Pearl was a faithful and active member of Sandy Hill Community Church in Coatesville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Rich, husband of Linda Lapp; a daughter Susan, wife of Sam Esh; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Louis Stoltzfus and E.G. Stoltzfus, Jr. and a sister, Anne Witmer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pearl's graveside service at the Millwood Mennonite Church Cemetery, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Hill Community Church, 420 South Sandy Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
A living tribute »