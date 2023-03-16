Pearl K. Bard, 96, formerly of East Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Klinefeltersville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Belva (Royer) Knier. Pearl was the wife of the late Samuel L. Bard who passed away on April 6, 2013.
Pearl was a graduate of Manheim High School class of 1944. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Petersburg.
Pearl is survived by a daughter, Debra Hilbert, wife of Timothy of Fort Washington; two grandchildren, Lindsay May, wife of Stephen of Columbia, MD and Kyle Hilbert, husband of Megan Morrison of Wayne, PA; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Lillain May; and a sister, Mary K. Witmer of East Petersburg.
She was preceded in death by five siblings, Violet Wissler, Annie Pittinger, Gertrude McCue, Belva Shuman, and Ralph Bashor.
A funeral service honoring Pearl's life will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com