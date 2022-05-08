Pearl June Zinn, 90, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her daughter's home.
A 1949 graduate of Ephrata High School, Pearl worked in the office at The Ephrata Shoe Company, then spent many years working in the restaurant business at Ephrata mainstays The Foodergong and Edgewater Inn, before enjoying a bookkeeping position at Kunzler & Company until retirement.
As precious and rare as her name implies; she was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Her 90 years were fueled by love, cheeseburgers, and Virginia Slims. She enjoyed cats, shopping, playing Bingo and watching mysteries on TV. Pearl was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, PA and one of the last surviving members of The Maple Street Gang, a group of childhood friends and family whose antics spanned nine decades.
Pearl is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Christopher E. DiGiacomo; her nephew and niece, Randall S. (Lori) Gockley and Jodi A. (Lee) Showalter and their families; her extended Zinn family, to which she was particularly close and affectionately known as "Aunt Pearl" to stepdaughters, Kitty L. (Tom) Dickersheid and Vicky L. (Bruce) Rettew; and family friends.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Elizabeth C. Gockley, her brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert and Joann F. Gockley; her first husband, Donald K. Dunkle; and Christian L. Zinn, her long-time friend and second husband.
Pearl's family wishes to thank the extraordinary healthcare community who kept her going strong until her final week and for the kind and compassionate care provided by staff at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Hospice & Community Care and Comfort Keepers during her final days.
At Pearl's request, there will be no public services. A private burial will be held at a later date at Lincoln Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln Fire Company, 38 S. Market Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Please visit Pearl's Memorial Page at