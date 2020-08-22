Pearl J. Lehoe, 92, of Skyline Drive, Lancaster and formerly of Quarryville, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Elmer D. Lehoe who died October 20, 2007. She was born in Hebbardsville, OH, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Louise Carsey Davis.
Pearl had been employed as the supervisor of housekeeping for the former Host Resort.
She enjoyed fishing and crabbing, and most of all her large extended family.
Surviving her are 5 children, Hannah wife of Ronnie Herr, Shirley wife of Grabill Gorman, Judy Lefever, Dianna wife of Jim Allman, and Rita wife of Lester Kellenberger; 17 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son David E. Lehoe and a daughter Theresa Carl.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Speitel officiating. Interment will follow in Quarryville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Required masks and social distancing are to be observed. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »