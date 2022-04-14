Pearl H. Shirk, 95, formerly of Ephrata, Blue Ball and Terre Hill, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Luke Shirk in 1994 and Charles M. Shirk in 2019. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ella M. (Eshleman) Hartranft.
Early in her life, she worked at H. M. Stauffer & Sons and for Dr. John M. Martin. She retired in 1999 after serving as a secretary for District Justices Kopp and Savage.
She was a member since the age of 12 of St. John's Center United Church of Christ. She was a member of the former Eastern Star Samuel Fear Chapter #417, Honey Brook and the Blue Ball Lioness Club. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, embroidery and made 40 quilts to give to various family members.
Surviving are two children, Linda M. married to Donald R. Simmons, Denver, H. Jeffrey married to Sarah (Weidman) Shirk, Akron, three grandchildren: Alicia Horst, Alison Barnhart and Mike Simmons, five great-granddaughters: Abby, Lily, Gracie Horst, Ava Barnhart, and Diana Simmons, five stepdaughters, Ann Louise Kohl, Brenda Weaver, Beth Brunozzi, Charlene Nolt, Mary Allice Sensenig, along with step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother, Ralph, Jr. married to Arlene (Skiles) Hartranft.
She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Anna Flickinger, Luther, John, Robert, Gilbert, Clair, Arthur, and Lester Hartranft.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for Pearl's care by Fairmount Homes staff and Caring Hospice staff.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Center Union Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA, 17522. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
