Pearl G. Cochran, 86, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on March 11, 2021. Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Claude C. and Nancy M. (Greer) Osborne.
Pearl was a loving daughter, wife, mother, mom-mom, and great mom-mom, and her family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, and helping others.
She is survived by three daughters: Cindy Harnish of Willow Street; Cathy Zimmerman of Dupont, PA; and Jennifer Cochran of Peach Bottom. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Callie Cash, Christopher Harnish, Johnathan Zimmerman, and Anthony Zimmerman; two great-granddaughters, Gwendolyn Cash and Emelia Harnish; and one great-grandson, Brendon Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert S. Cochran, and three brothers: Cordus Osborne, Herbert Osborne, and Raymond Greer.
A private interment will be at the discretion of the family.
Instead of flowers, consider a contribution to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or a charity of your choice.
