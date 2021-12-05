Pearl E. Johnson, 85, of New Providence, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Charles G. Johnson, sharing 45 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2000.
Born in Holtwood, she was the daughter of the late Harold C. and Minnie (Hammond) Farmer.
Pearl worked in retail her entire life, retiring from Kmart with over 30 years of service. Being a good employee, Kmart asked her to work part-time in her retirement, and she continued to work there until she was 83.
Bethesda United Methodist Church was a big part of Pearl’s life, being a 55-year member and active in the Bethesda Women’s Society. Having a servant’s heart, she volunteered with Solanco Meals On Wheels and would always give help where it was needed. Pearl was an active bowler for her entire life and she enjoyed traveling by motorcycle with her husband. She had a love for reading books, a trait she passed on to her daughters, and they regularly passed books between them. Through the good and the bad, she was a faithful follower of the Phillies.
Pearl is survived by her daughters, Cindy Dittus, wife of Steven, of Brandon, MS, and Lynda Johnson, of Marietta; brother, Merle Farmer, husband of Mary Ann, of Quarryville; grandchildren, Casey A. Loper, of Pearl, MS, and Charly D. Dittus, of Brandon, MS; great-grandchildren, Myleigh-Lou Grace Dittus and Harrison Briggs Loper; and special acknowledgement to Lorraine Deibler for her love and friendship throughout the years. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tory L. McGallicher, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA 17532, with a closed-casket visitation at the church from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pearl’s memory to the Bethesda Women’s Society, c/o Barbara Stokes, 888 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA 17532. (Please make checks payable to Bethesda Women’s Society.)
