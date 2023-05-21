Pearl A. Strunk, 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community. She was the daughter of the late Willis C. Reed, Sr. and Emma Mae (Doutrich) Reed. She is reunited with her husband of 48 years, the late Russell M. Strunk, Sr.
Pearl was raised in Lampeter and graduated from W. Lampeter High School. She worked several jobs, but her true joy was raising her six sons. Pearl and Russell traveled the country together on many bus trips. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, puzzles, watching Sunday TV sermons, NASCAR, and Little League Baseball.
She is survived by her sons, Curtis Pierce (Doreen), Carey Strunk, Russel Strunk, Jr. (Debra), brother, Willis Reed, Jr. (Marge). She loved her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Raymond Strunk, David Pierce, Douglas Strunk, and sister, Virginia Graham.
A Graveside Service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
