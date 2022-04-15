Pawel Jan Bednarek, age 66 of Wapwallopen, formerly of Plains, passed away Sunday evening, April 10, 2022 at the Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Kaczanowo, Poland and was the son of the late Jan Pawel and Marta Grossman Bednarek.
Pawel's great love of music was first introduced to him by his father, Jan, who taught him to play the violin and piano. This led him to the State School of Music in Gniezno, Poland, where he studied flute and piano. He advanced to the State High School of Music and then to the State Academy of Music, in Poznan, where he passed with outstanding merits.
During Pawel's musical career, he debuted as a soloist with the Poznan Opera in "La Boheme" as Rudolfo. Then he continued his voice lessons in Parma, Italy, where he studied the Italian language. From there, Pawel went on to France where he studied with Professor Victor Zolnierowicz. In 1979 Pawel became a student at the famous Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
Pawel's list of achievements consists of many concerts and opera performances in France, Austria, Vienna, Italy, Poland and in the United States. In addition, Pawel spoke five languages and greatly enjoyed conversing with people.
In New York City, Pawel met Virginia, who would later become his wife. In 1992, Pawel joined Virginia at her family newspaper, the Greenpoint Gazette, as a publisher where they were very active in the community. In 2006 they moved to Lancaster, PA then Luzerne County, PA.
Pawel served as the Master Mason for America Lodge No. 284 and also belonged to the Third Order of St. Francis of Assisi and the Knights of Columbus. He received a number of awards and honors, including the honor of being the 1997 Marshall in the annual Pulaski Day Parade in NYC.
Pawel had many interests in addition to singing which included photography, and he was an avid audiophile, even building his own receiver which he named after his grandson, Anthony. But above all else, Pawel's greatest joy was his family and friends. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched, especially his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Marian Bednarek.
Pawel is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, the former Virginia Haines; son, John Paul Bednarek and wife Denise of Lancaster, PA; daughter, Maria Hoeffner and husband Ryan of Shickshinny; brothers, Eugeniusz and Piotr Bednarek; grandchildren, Anthony and Julianna Bednarek; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM from the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621, with the Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.
A Viewing will be held Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM at the funeral home before the service.
Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.
