Pauline Y. Hartranft, 97, of Myerstown, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Poplar Run a StoneRidge Retirement Living Community.
She was born in East Petersburg to the late George and Kathryn (Yost) Knauer and was the wife of the late Wilbur T. Hartranft, Sr. who passed away in 2016. They had been married for 74 years.
She was a member of Blainsport Mennonite Church in Reinholds. In earlier years she had worked for Goodwill and the Leesport Farmers Stand. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, and gardening. She loved animals and raised many guinea pigs over the years.
Pauline is survived by 6 children, Lillian Ann, wife of R. Bernell Burkholder of Bethel, Ella Elaine Hartranft of Bernville, Wilbur Thomas Jr., husband of Linda (Hollinger) Hartranft of Selinsgrove, John William Hartranft of Bernville, Kathryn Mae, wife of Scott Reed of Lebanon, and Stanley George Hartranft of Milan and his companion Kerry Wanger; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, March 30th, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
