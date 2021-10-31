Pauline Townsley, 87, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Mahlon and Emma (Hertzog) Reich and was the wife of the late Richard Townsley.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ.
Pauline was a sales clerk for JC Penney, Ephrata. She was a great cook, family oriented and caring, especially for her grandchildren. She loved to read and spend time at the cabin in Centre County. She also enjoyed history, specifically world history.
Pauline is survived by two sons, David R., husband of Carol Sue Townsley, Dennis L. Townsley, both of Ephrata; five grandchildren, Adam K., husband of Jessica Townsley, Benjamin D., husband of Haley Townsley, Matthew D., husband of Katie Townsley, Christopher D. Adams, Amanda N. Reihle; nine grandchildren, Asher, Theron, Ace, Riley, Emmalyn, Alexis, Lilly, Jameson and Lorah and two sisters, Katherine Hackman, Fay Allgyer.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Reich, Mervin Reich, and a sister, Shirley Smith.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.