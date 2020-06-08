Pauline S. High

Pauline S. (Auker) High, 78, of Gordonville, passed away June 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Dale L. High, married 58 years this past January. Born November 23, 1941 in Martindale, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Naomi (Stauffer) Auker. In addition to her husband she is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Crossan, wife of Scott, Leola, and Del Soltys, wife of Dr. Steve, Schuylkill Haven. She was beloved Gram to six grandchildren: Tyler Crossan, Lauren (Crossan) Hinde, wife of Adam, Erinn Soltys, Dr. Adam Soltys, husband of Angela (Harris), Emily Soltys, and Alec Soltys, and 1 great-granddaughter, Olivia Hinde. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Bauman and sisters-in-law Lois Auker and Trudy Auker. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Daniel W. Auker and Orville S. Auker.
Pauline was retired from Acme Supermarkets after 25 years. She served 30 years on the Leacock Twp Election Board. She was a member of Gordonville Community Bible Church. She was a charter member of the Intercourse Lioness Club, later joining the Intercourse Lions Club. She received the highest awards of Lions-a Melvin Jones Fellowship and Lions of PA Fellowship.
She enjoyed family beach, mountains and camping trips, traveling with Lions, reading, tending her flowers, and get-togethers with friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a viewing at Gordonville Community Bible Church, 234 Old Leacock Road, Gordonville, from 9:30 AM to 1 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020. Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Vision Corps in Lancaster or Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. Furman's – Leola