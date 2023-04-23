Pauline Ruth Shelly, 95, of Manheim, was taken into the arms of angels on April 18, 2023, at Pleasant View Communities. Born October 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Emma (nee Keener) Diehm. She began the role of quintessential wife and mother after meeting her husband, Ammon H. Shelly. They were married on April 13, 1946 and shared 47 beautiful years of marriage and memories until his passing in 1994.
She and Ammon were former members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where they raised their family and Pauline served as the church secretary. Later she became a member of the Lititz United Methodist Church where she served as a parish visitor.
Pauline served a pivotal role in creating the Northern Lancaster County Fire and Ambulance Alerting System, which later transitioned into the county 911 system.
Most importantly, Pauline had a deep love for her family. She treasured all opportunities to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A self-proclaimed "beach bum" spending time at Ocean City, NJ, was something she appreciated with her family.
Her love will live on in her children, Nancy A., wife of Terry Williams of Harrisburg, and Gary Shelly, husband of Mary Ann of Lititz; grandchildren, Nicole Kesten (Scott), Joseph Shelly (Kelly Jo), Daniel Shelly (Erin), and Dr. Ryan Williams (Stephanie); great grandchildren, Alexander Shelly, Kate Shelly, Caris Shelly, Hannah Shelly, Luke Shelly, Owen Shelly, Jordan Shelly, Samantha Shelly, Eva Shelly, Joshua Kesten and Liza Williams; and brothers, Paul and Glen Diehm. She was preceded in passing by a granddaughter, Sara Shelly, and brother, Dale Diehm.
Interment will take place at 9 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Penryn Cemetery, 1258 Newport Rd., Penryn, PA 17546. A funeral service honoring Pauline will take place following the interment at the Lititz Trinity Church, 44 E. Orange St. Lititz, PA 17543, beginning at 10:30 AM. The family will receive guests following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline's name may be made to Ocean City Tabernacle, octabernacle.org or the Lititz Fire Company, lititzfire.org
