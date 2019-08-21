Pauline R. Waters, 94, formerly of Mount Joy, heard the words, "Well done good and faithful servant," on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Mary M. Sherk Buller. She was the wife of the late Emory L. Waters who passed away in 1995. She graduated from East Donegal High School (Maytown) class of 1943. Pauline was a lifetime member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. In 1961 she owned and operated the Princess Ann Beauty Salon in Mount Joy and also later owned the Mount Joy Twin Kiss. She wrote poetry all her life and was first published in 1980. She also loved to roller skate, bowl, go to and have yard sales and win at Bingo, especially with her sisters. When she was young, she won several awards for outstanding salesmanship and later went on to sell Avon. She also liked to take bus trips all over the U.S.A. Her husband, Emory, was a lifer in the Navy so she considered herself a lifer too.
Pauline is survived by four children: Chocolate (Marianne) Waters of Manhattan, New York, Robert Waters, Gary, husband of Roberta (Crumley) Waters, Tena, wife of Emanuel Hoffer, all of Mount Joy; four grandchildren: Sarah Hoffer, Matthew, husband of Erin (Sweigart) Hoffer, Kyle Waters (son of Deb Garber Waters) and Sally Waters. She is preceded in death by 14 siblings: Theodore, William, Harold, Carl, Merle and Emlen Buller, Jeanette Heisey, Ethel Maurer, Elizabeth Buller, Maude Corll, Pearl Miller, Marion Gerlitzki, Jean Robinson, and Elverta Kissinger.
We would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View Retirement Community for all the love and care they provided during Pauline's five-year stay.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Pauline's memory to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Disabled American Veterans Charity.