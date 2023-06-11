Pauline "Polly" Miller Collins, 94, a resident of Meadow View Personal Care at Garden Spot Village, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Robert "Pete" J. Collins who died in 2000. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late C. Roscoe, Sr., and Margaret E. Groff Miller.
Polly was the first and only secretary at New Holland Elementary School for 30 years, 1960-1990. She loved working with the students and often played the part of nurse, mother, and grandmother to the students that needed her help.
She was an active member of St. Stephen's Reformed Church in New Holland. You could always find her in the church nursery playing the piano for the children.
Along with her husband Pete, Polly enjoyed bowling and was a member of the PA Women's Bowling Association. She loved playing pinochle with family and friends and was very proud of her hometown Leola.
Although her husband and she did not have any children, their nieces and nephews got extra love, attention and support when needed.
Surviving is a brother, Donald L. Miller of Lancaster, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, C. Roscoe Miller, Jr,, Richard Miller, and her twin, Paul Miller.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View and Meadow View at Garden Spot Village for the compassionate care they provided to Polly for 20 years.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 11:00 A.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Polly's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or Saint Stephen Reformed Church, 249 East Main Street, New Holland, PA.
