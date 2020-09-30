Pauline "Polly" Good Baker, 82, a resident of Brethren Village, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was married 61 years to Daniel E. Baker. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Martha Weaver Good, the stepdaughter of the late Naomi Neff Good.
Pauline was a homemaker and had also worked as a dental assistant and chiropractic assistant at various times. She was a longtime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Richard husband of Stephanie Doornbos Baker of Hong Kong, and Mark husband of Rosalie Cuyson Baker of Burbank, CA; a daughter, Lori wife of Joseph De Poto of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Ann wife of Marlin Lafferty of Leesport, and Sally wife of Jim Witmer of Willow Street; and a sister-in-law, Annetta Good of Raleigh, NC, and stepbrother, Lester Neff husband of Joanne of Lancaster, and stepsister-in-law, Norma Jean Neff. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Good and stepbrother, Larry Neff.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 2, at 11:00 A.M. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 276 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Ray Voran officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends unable to attend the service may call at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. CDC Guidelines will be followed. If desired, contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to Navajo Ministries in Farmington, New Mexico at https://www.navajoministries.org/give/. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
