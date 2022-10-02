Pauline "Polly" B. Hupper passed away suddenly at her home in York Township on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022. Those wishing to celebrate Polly's spunk and daily zest for life are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 8th at 3:30 pm. The Celebration will be held in the panoramic tented venue at Brown's Orchard, located 8892 Susquehanna Trail South in Loganville, PA.
Polly's forty-year career passion was teaching children with special needs. She taught to lift souls, to help her student's find their wings, and to show them how to reach beyond their dreams. Locally she taught in the York City and Hanover School Districts. After retirement she remained very active as a substitute teacher and also became a finance supervisor at Dutch Wonderland.
She received her Bachelor's Degree from West Chester University and her Master's Degree from Penn State. She loved cheering for Penn State football and watching professional tennis, enjoyed playing golf, winning money at the casino, and riding roller coasters. She truly lived for daily adventures.
Polly loved her family dearly and was the daughter of Margaret McGinnis Wright and James Wright. She was predeceased by her loving husband of almost fifty years, Richard Hupper, sisters Helen Stewart and Hilda Goodling, and brothers Donald and Harry Wright. She is survived by her son David Hupper and sister Betty Shirey, companion Ron DeSimone and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Because of her love of teaching and her desire to see classrooms filled with capable and dedicated teachers, the family suggests in lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Goodling Teacher Scholarship which will provide a scholarship in Polly's name to a deserving student preparing for a career in special education. Checks should be made payable and sent to The Goodling Teacher Scholarship Fund, 1520 Niles Road, York, PA 17403.
