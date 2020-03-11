Pauline P. "Polly" McKillips, age 79, of New Holland, PA, passed away at the Tel Hai Retirement Community on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late John E. "Jack" McKillips, who passed away on October 28, 2008. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Clarence & Olive Wise Carlin.
Polly worked for the New Holland Sales Stables for over 45 years. She graduated from Octorara High School. She enjoyed Bingo, going out to eat and playing cards on Saturday night.
Surviving are 2 sons: Vince E. husband of Pam McNamee McKillips of Honey Brook, Rich A. husband of Gail Petersheim McKillips of Morgantown, 3 grandchildren, 1 step granddaughter, 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a casual greeting time with the family at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA on Saturday, March 21st from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike #301, Lancaster, PA. 17601. shiveryfuneralhome.com
