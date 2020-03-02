Pauline Ness "Polly" Gibble, 91, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Brethren Village after a long illness. She was the wife of Elwood H. Gibble who predeceased her in 2003. They were married in 1948. A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna Ness.
Her employment years included Stungi Silk Mill, Manheim Township School District, Neffsville Post Office, Gibble Bros. Plumbing-Heating-Air-Conditioning, and Neffsville Plumbing & Heating Services.
As a member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, she was the first woman to be elected to the position of the church clerk. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher, Children's Superintendent, President of Women's Fellowship, and President of the Rose of Sharon Sunday School Class. For sixteen years she taught the Special Education Class for the Warwick Council of Churches.
She was also the first woman to sit on the Insurance Board of the Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors.
Her volunteerism included Hospice of Lancaster County, scouting leadership in the Manheim Township area, play lady at Lancaster General Hospital, and substitute working at the Red Cross Chapter House.
Her hobbies included thimble collecting in the 500 plus range, golfing, bowling, bridge, pinochle, and assorted table games. She was a former member of the Women's Giving Circle of hospice, and was active in the "Crimson Cuties" Chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving is a daughter Sheila, wife of Dr. Jeffrey Grove of Limeport, a son, Curt Gibble husband of Marilyn Gibble, of Shunk, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Polly's memorial service at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private in Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, PO Box 5096, Lititz, PA 17543, and Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
