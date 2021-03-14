Pauline Mosteller, 89, of Columbia passed away on March 7th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Harrison and Myrtle Mosteller. Pauline was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1949 and worked as the secretary to the Mayor of Allentown for many years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and was known to be a great storyteller.
Pauline leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Dawn Mosteller of York; her nieces, Sandy Young, Beth Detz, Tina Manley; step nieces, Jennifer Dellet and Chris Rodman; nephew, Lee Mosteller, Jr.; great nephew, Conner Mosteller.
In honor of Pauline's final wishes, there will be no formal services. She will be laid to rest with her late parents at East Donegal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kreutz Creek Library, 66 Walnut Springs Rd., Hellam, PA 17406 or https://www.yorklibraries.org/hellam-kreutz-creek. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com