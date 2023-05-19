Pauline Martin, 67, New Holland, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after a 4-month cancer journey. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, friend & foster mother. She enjoyed working at Fairmount Home Farm Crest as a Dining Server.
Three daughters & three sons-in-law survive: Audrey J. Martin, New Holland, Ann L. & Ervin Hoover, Morgantown, Cheryl K. & Jason Widrick, East Earl, John Weaver, Blue Ball, and 8 beloved grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Eli & Anna Horst.
She was proceeded in death by her husband John Z. Martin, Jr. in 2005, daughter Annette R. Weaver in 2015 and her parents Eli & Anna Horst.
Six surviving siblings: Lorraine & Lloyd High, Myerstown, Leonard & Marian Horst, Ephrata, Anna Ruth Horst, Leola, Melvin & Marie Horst, Lititz, Joanne & Titus Gehman, Newville, and Doris & Lamar Martin, Leola, and nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the Hospice Care Blue team for all their support to Pauline & her family.
Viewings will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 24 PM & 6-8 PM at Farm Crest Reception Center, 1100 Farm Crest Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. Her funeral will be held on Monday, May 22,2023 at 2 PM at Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Rd., East Earl, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Amos K. Martin, David Martin, and Paul Hurst, Jr. officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.
