Pauline Marie Stoner, 93, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Benjamin M. and Amanda Dambach Stoner. Polly graduated from Manor Joint High School where she was active in the Glee Club, Cheerleading, Dance Band, Orchestra and was a member of the National Honor Society. Following high school, Polly attended and graduated from Lebanon Valley College, Class of 1950, where she was the Secretary of the Senior Class. She enjoyed a lifelong love of music and was an excellent pianist and participated in the Glee Club, Women's Band, and Cheerleading while at LVC. The comments in her senior yearbook at LVC summarized Polly well: "Popular, sincere, everyone's friend, campus beauty, always smiling and an asset to her class." That said it all. Polly was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mountville.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews: Bruce Hershock, Beth Hershock Metzger, Brian Hershock, Lisa Stoner Mickle, Greg Stoner and Ryan Stoner. She was preceded in death by one sister: Ruth Arlene Hershock and one brother: Robert D. Stoner.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »