Wrightsville – Pauline Marie “Nan” Hammer of Wrightsville was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly on December 14, 2021 at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Sadie Fisher, brother Bill Fisher, and devoted husband, James G. Hammer.
Nan enjoyed being a homemaker keeping her home spotless and decorated to the nines for every holiday of the year. She also spent much of her free time with family and tending to her grandchildren and, more recently, her great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and most well known for her macaroni salad, deviled eggs, pumpkin pie, ham potpie, and chocolate cake with peanut butter fudgy icing. She was also well known for her thoughtfulness. Family and friends received greeting cards for all occasions throughout the year by mail with lovely words underscored.
Nan is survived by her children, Gregory J., husband of Jeanne; Wendy D., wife of Shawn Aungst; Randy D., husband of Melissa; four grandchildren, Kirsten (fiancée of Brad Kreider), Megan (fiancée of Justin Stone), Ryan and Kelsey; and three great-granddaughters, Aubrey Rose; Karley and Marisa. Also surviving is her sister, S. Catherine Smuck.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
