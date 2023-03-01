Pauline M. Sensenig, 89, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer M. and Lizzie R. Sauder Sensenig.
Pauline had been a certified nurse's aide for many years at Maple Farms and Fairmount Homes. She was a member of the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where she had been a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed voluntary service in Michigan and Red Lake, Onatrio, Canada. Her hobbies included traveling, flower gardening and camping.
Surviving are two sisters, Mabel Doggett of FL, and Vesta Ann Watt of Lancaster: and two brothers, Ray S. husband of Opel (Kirby) Sensenig of Strasburg, CO, and Gail S. husband of Carole (Felty) Sensenig of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by siblings, Esther Sensenig, Mary Martin, and Elmer Sensenig.
A Graveside Service will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
