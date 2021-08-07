Pauline M. Ray, age 95, formerly of Atglen, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Clair K. Ray, who passed away on July 24, 2002. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Maurice & Anna Mary Templeton Doutrich. She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. In the past she had worked for the American Seed Company of Paradise and Robert T. Hogg Cabinet Shop. Pauline enjoyed word find puzzles, reading, gardening, peony flowers and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are 5 children: Thomas C. husband of Rose Marie Porter Ray of Myerstown, PA, Robert L. husband of Mary Alice Lefever Ray of New Providence, Larry M. husband of Christine Marshall Ray of Ephrata, William D. Ray of Christiana, Debbie M. wife of John Freeland of Pomeroy, 8 grandchildren, 1 step grandson, 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Dorothy Bailey and Evelyn Ovens.
Funeral service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Monday, August 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
