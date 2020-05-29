Pauline M. Bradley, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Moravian Manor.
She was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Walter and Sarah (Kuhns) Schupp and was the wife of the late Richard Bradley who passed away in 2010.
Pauline worked for Consumer Packing Company for 28 years before retiring. She loved visiting the mountains and spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren. In earlier years she also enjoyed bowling.
Pauline is survived by a son, Rodney L., husband of Glenda (Haldeman) Bradley of New Holland; two daughters, Vera Jane Bradley, companion of Richard Buffenmyer of Ephrata, Darla Mae, wife of Barry Garber of Manheim; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Charles Bradley, Jr.; two daughters, Nancy Ann Gress, Linda Jean Freeman; five brothers and five sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
