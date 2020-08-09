Pauline Laverne Hutchison, 88, of Lancaster, formerly of Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville. Born in Jasper, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Clayton, and the wife of the late Carper W. Hutchison who passed away on May 17th, and together they shared 63 years of marriage.
Laverne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 as one of the first women from Miami, FL to be enlisted as a Private First Class. This immediate rating was granted because she had served for three years in the Civil Air Patrol and had attained Master Sergeant's rating. With her knowledge of aviation through Civil Air Patrol, she was assigned to train pilots as a Link training instructor at Sewart Air Force Base, TN. After leaving the military she met and married Carper W. Hutchison, also in the U.S. Air Force, and after several military transfers in the U.S. and Europe, the family settled in Richmond, VA.
In Richmond, Laverne worked the family's farm until her employment with AT&T. During this time, Laverne became a fierce advocate for special education services for all children with disabilities. Her specific passion was providing services for children with learning disabilities.
Laverne loved her family and looked forward to mealtimes as well as family gatherings and adventures. She worked tirelessly and diligently in preparing meals and activities - turning each into a fun and lighthearted learning expedition. From math to geography to history, she was always finding creative ways to incorporate learning into everyday life. In what spare time she did have, she enjoyed glasswork, sewing and flower gardening – where her incredible creative artisan abilities also shined brightly.
Laverne will be deeply missed by her children, Robert L. Hutchison, Theresa "Terry", wife of Wardell J. "Dell" Jackson II, and Louis Mason Hutchison; grandchildren, Robert Hutchison, Annette Hutchison, Dessie Jackson and Wardell "Jay" Jackson III; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Jackie Clayton.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
