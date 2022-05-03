Pauline L. Stoner

Pauline L. "Polly" Stoner, 96, of Manheim, widow of Richard M. Stoner, died on May 1, 2022.

Polly lived her life with an unwavering Christian faith. She leaves a legacy of love and caring for her son, Geoffrey Stoner (Sharyn), and daughter, Karen Weiss (Peter), 6 adored grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Polly's memory to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545, or Navajo Mission, P.O. Box 1230, Farmington, NM, 87499. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com

