Pauline L. Rohrer, 88, of Quarryville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 23, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late P. Mylin and Emma A. (Kauffman) Lefever. She was the loving wife of the late Nelson G. Rohrer for 67 years at the time of his passing in 2021.
Pauline was a homemaker and member of Bethel Mennonite Church.
She is survived by sixteen children: Leon, husband of Mary Louise [Weaver], of Quarryville; Laura Jean, wife of Daniel Ogburn, of Gettysburg; Melvin, husband of Beulah [Weaver], of Millville; Mervin, husband of Julia [Herr], of Flora, IN; Sharon, wife of Jerome Rhoads, of Quarryville; Eunice, wife of Daniel Yoder, of Leburn, KY; Ronald, husband of Sherri [Weaver], of New Holland; Velma, wife of Daniel Steinhauer, of Clayton, DE; Grace, wife of Moses Eberly, of Warrensburg, MO; Leslie, husband of Faith [Miller], of Dittmer, MO; Janet, wife of Kervin Gehman, of Warrensburg, MO; David, husband of Karen [Groff], of Mt. Pleasant Mills; Lois Ann, wife of James Miller, of Louisburg, NC; Robert, husband of Mary Jane [Reiff], of Millmont; Joyce, wife of Carey Snyder, of Waymart; and Alvin, husband of Debra [Steinhauer], of Quarryville, PA; 112 grandchildren, 190 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Also surviving are sibings: Park Lefever, Harold Lefever, and Joanne Lefever. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Lewis and 6 grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will take place at Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Rd., Peach Bottom, PA on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service in the Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at Wrightsdale Baptist Church on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Online guestbook at:
