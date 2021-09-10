Pauline L. Gibson, age 93, formerly of Atglen, passed away at the Hickory House Nursing Home of Honey Brook on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was the wife of the late Wilmer E. Gibson who passed away on September 24, 1994. She was born in Atglen, daughter of the late Sylvan & Alberta Wallace Lepore.
She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church of Atglen. She graduated from Scott High School of Coatesville class of 1944. She loved flowers especially marigolds and zinnias, dancing and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 children: Kay wife of Jeffrey Miller, Sr. of Christiana, Blake husband of Patricia Griest Gibson of Atglen, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Rosa wife of Denver Miller of Atglen. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Charles, Sylvan, Jr., Lewis, Benjamin, William, Robert, James Lepore, Elsie Shank, Dorothy Hurley and Mary Ann Hetrick. A private graveside service will take place in the Atglen Methodist Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »