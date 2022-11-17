Pauline L. (Forry) Houck, 99, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Howard H. Houck, to whom she was married for 51 years before he passed away on April 14, 1995.
She was born in Wrightsville, daughter of the late Walter S. and Marian Fisher Forry. She worked as a seamstress for Tidy Products, Columbia, before her retirement. Pauline was a charter member of Reformation Lutheran Church. She enjoyed antique glass, china, playing cards with friends, games on the computer, movies (especially old movies), going out to eat with friends, and dogs, especially Harley. Pauline was an avid reader and enjoyed word puzzles. She was a member of NARFE Chapter 301.
She is survived by one daughter: Joanne E. (Robert F., Jr.) Coleman, Lancaster. One grandson: Eric R. Houck, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by one son: Ronald R. Houck and one brother: Alfred P. Forry, Sr.
The Memorial Service will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church, 2100 Manor Ridge Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Mark C. Chavez, officiating. Interment in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Reformation Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
