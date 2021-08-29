Pauline "Polly" L. Bingeman, 93, of Lititz passed away in Hospice care at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday morning August 19, 2021. She was born in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County, to the late William H. and Franey V. (Achey) Moyer.
Polly enjoyed 56 years of marriage with her husband Ross Groff Bingeman before his death in 2003. Together, they owned and operated Bingeman's Texaco, a full-service gasoline station, in Lititz for 22 years.
She was an avid gardener and, following a trip to the English countryside in '89 she was inspired to create an impressively large and beautiful garden at her home in Lititz. Many people visited regularly to take photographs in her garden.
Polly also enjoyed flea marketing and collecting antiques as well as traveling and visiting museums.
Pauline is survived by her son, Philip W. Bingeman, and his husband, Adam J. Yankauskas of Solebury, PA. In addition to her parents and husband, Polly was preceded in death by her sons, Lowell Ross Bingeman in 1985 and Donald Eugene Bingeman in 1966; as well as her seven siblings: Eugene and Ralph Moyer, Eleanor Kramer, Vernetta Kleinfelter, Mollie Smith, and Marguerite and Franklin Moyer.
Private graveside memorial services and interment will take place in Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to: Historic Schaefferstown, Inc, 111 N. Market St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088, the National Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583 or the Democratic National Committee, 430 South Capitol Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003.
