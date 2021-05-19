Pauline K. Weaver, 88, of Lancaster, formerly of Gap, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was the wife of Joseph L. Weaver with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage in December. Born in Witmer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Aldus M. and Martha E. Denlinger Burkholder.
She graduated from Paradise High School as the class valedictorian in 1950. Pauline worked in her parents' grocery store in Vintage until her marriage to Joe. Pauline and Joe had a poultry and beef farm in White Horse for over 50 years. She loved doing field work on the tractor and working in her large vegetable and flower gardens. She was an excellent cook and pie baker. She also enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, and swimming in her backyard pool with her family.
Pauline was the consummate volunteer. She loved her church, Old Road Mennonite and taught Sunday School and Bible School classes to all ages. She was also part of the sewing circle, many singing groups, and the kitchen committee. She even did janitorial work and mowed the grass since their farm was across the road from the church. She also volunteered in the community with the White Horse Fire Company Auxiliary, EMT with the White Horse Ambulance and president of the Welsh Mountain Retirement Home Auxiliary. She volunteered with MCC, including the founding of the Country Gift and Thrift Shop in White Horse. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking amazing meals for them.
Her siblings, children, and grandchildren will never forget the barbeques, corn roasts, and bounteous holiday dinners at the farm. Ultimately, Pauline was a great caretaker who always put others before herself.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Judith K. wife of Steven Landis of Leola, Dr. Joseph L., Jr. and Dr. Sima Daniel Weaver of Pittsburgh, Joan wife of Ronald Denlinger with whom she resided, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: J. Ronald husband of Harriet Corby Burkholder of Lititz, Joan wife of David Hirst of Christiana. She was preceded in death by 3 sons: Jed, Jon Randall and Anthony Weaver, her twin brother, Paul Burkholder and sister, Janet Noll.
Funeral service will take place from the Old Road Mennonite Church, 5795 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, PA on Saturday, May 22nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Richard Buckwalter officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MCC, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA. 17501. shiveryfuneralhome.com