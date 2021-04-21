Pauline K. (Buohl) Sweigart

Pauline K. Sweigart, 96, of Denver, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in the home of her daughter, Brenda Burkholder, where she had resided for the past year. Born in Reamstown, Pauline was one of nine children to the late Paul F. & Martha (Fritz) Buohl and the loving wife to Alton W. Sweigart for 48 years until his passing in 1992.
Pauline graduated from Cocalico High School as valedictorian in 1942. For 25-years she worked at the former Ephrata Apparel as a sewing machine operator. Balancing work, home and raising six children, she was truly the family matriarch; poised with love, authority and understanding. Pauline enjoyed gardening and flowers of all kinds. She liked to crochet and made hats for the newborn babies at Ephrata Hospital. Pauline was fun and personable, she loved going out with her friends in the Blue Hat Ladies Club. For many years she was a faithful member of the Salem E & R Church in Reamstown. Pauline was so very proud to be ‘Grammy' to three generations; she adored her grandchildren.
Pauline is survived by two children, Benjamin P. (Karin) Sweigart of Denver and Brenda J. (Brent ‘Merf') Burkholder of Denver; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Theodore E. Buohl of Camp Hill; daughters-in-law, Louise Sweigart (Leslie) and Debra Sweigart (Gary); & son-in-law, Gary Youndt (Linda). She was predeceased by four children, Leslie M. Sweigart, Alton ‘Jerry' G. Sweigart, Linda L. Youndt, & Gary E. Sweigart; and seven siblings, Dorothy Musser, Walter Buohl, Harry Buohl, Paul ‘Stanley' Buohl, Helen J. Weinhold, Robert F. Buohl, & Martha Ann Moran.
A viewing will be held Thur., April 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fri., April 23rd from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567. The funeral service will be at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tower Health at Home Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. www.goodfuneral.com