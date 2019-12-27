Pauline Johnston, 95, formerly of Lititz, PA, passed away at Conestoga View Nursing Home in Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Pauline was born in Brickerville, PA and worked at the former Dutchmaid Co. and Donecker's of Ephrata, PA. She was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon, wife of Rodney May, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, a brother, Robert Whitcraft, husband of Betty, and a son-in-law, Jim Werner.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida (Todd) Whitcraft, her first husband, Mark Weidman, her second husband, George Johnston, daughter, Bonita Werner, sisters: Lillian, Grace, and Irene, and brothers: Leon, Harold, and Ronald.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Monday, December 30 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 9-10 a.m. Place of interment will be Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville, PA. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
