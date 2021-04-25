Pauline J. Firestone, 85, of Denver, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 in Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Ray C. Firestone.
Born in Cumru Township, Pennsylvania on November 30, 1935, Pauline was a daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Hoffa) Weidner. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Adamstown. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo and loved country music and going to casinos.
Pauline is survived by a son, Randy R. Firestone; a grandson, Michael R. Firestone, husband of Amy; two great-grandsons, Matthew M. Firestone and Ryan J. Firestone; and a sister, Arlene Klopp, wife of Donald. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy White, wife of Ira, Elsie Witycyak Smith, wife of Douglas, and Bertha Wawrzonek, wife of John; and a brother, William H. Weidner.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
