Pauline J. Denlinger, 90, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Brethren Village surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Sara Emma (Dull) and Chester C. Eckman. She was the beloved wife of the late Irvin M. Denlinger.
Pauline was a graduate of West Lampeter High School. After graduating, she worked at Hamilton Watch, before raising her two daughters. She later enjoyed working at the Amish Village as a tour guide until her retirement. She was a faithful long-time member of Providence Church where she played piano for the church choir and the men's quartet.
Pauline is survived by her two daughters, whom she cared deeply for: Joyce, wife of Randy Goodhart of Strasburg and Carol, wife of Frank Boyers of Strasburg; four grandchildren: Erin, wife of Brad Murr of Millersville, Neil Campbell husband of Randi Campbell of Troutdale, VA, Shannon Campbell of Fries, VA and Kyra Nicoletti of Strasburg; She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren: Blake and Aiden Murr and Natalie, Rylea and Cora Campbell. She was preceded in death by her siblings: John Chester Eckman and Freda Shaub.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560. Friends and family will be received from 1PM-2PM. Interment will follow at New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to Providence Church, address above or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
