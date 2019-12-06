Pauline Huber Church, (Polly), 96, of Willow Street, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Polly had been a resident of Meadow Ridge of the Willow Valley Retirement Communities. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Church, Jr. who passed away in 2003. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late D. Mark and Pauline Hill Morton Huber. While growing up, her family owned the farm that encompasses the registered historical landmark, Hans Herr House, until it was deeded to the Mennonite Historical Society.
Polly earned a B.A. in Art from Penn State University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She served as a substitute teacher for over 25 years.
She was a member of Harvest Presbyterian Church, a member of Chapter K of P.E.0., as well as the Gideons Lancaster South Camp of Willow Street. She served as a tour guide at the Hans Herr House into her early 90's.
Polly Church was a loving mother to her four children: Thomas M. married to Peggy Church of Wichita, KS; Carol E. Church of New Cumberland, PA; Anne L. married to Richard O'Planick of Wooster, OH; and Ellen married to Peter March of West Grove, PA; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, David M. Huber.
There will be no public viewing. Friends will be received on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:30AM-10AM at Harvest Presbyterian Church, 517 Beaver Valley Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10AM. Service will be led by Rev. Dr. John P. MacRae. Interment will be in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu flowers, please make contributions in Polly's memory to Harvest Presbyterian Church at the above address, Gideons International Box 366, Willow Street, PA 17584, or to the Mathias Brunner Nursing Education Fund, with checks made payable to Willow Valley Nursing Education Fund, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. To send a condolence to Pauline's family, please visit; BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
