Pauline Hamill Hogg Beach, 94, wife of Bruce F. Beach, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Legends of Lititz.
Born in Parkesburg, on November 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Jennie (Newswanger) Hamill. She moved to Manheim Township in 1972.
Along with her husband, she is survived by children, Linda C. Hogg, and David C. Hogg (husband of Charlene Hogg), (children of deceased previous husband Willard D. Hogg, married 1949-1989), and step son, Bruce Beach, Jr. (husband of Stasha Beach). Pauline and Bruce F. Beach married July 15, 2000.
Upon graduation in 1943 from Scott High School, Coatesville, she was a secretary at Lukins Steel Company. Later, at Educator's Mutual Life Insurance Company as Administrative Assistant.
She was a member of Pennington Presbyterian Church in Atglen and Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
She had been active in various organizations: Eastern Star, ABWA, Garden Club, Homemakers, and Town Club. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels (20 years) and at Lancaster General Health Campus (15 years).
Pauline especially loved cats, the church choir, and family gatherings.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside ceremony at Penningtonville Presbyterian Cemetery, 406 Main St., Atglen, PA 19130 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
