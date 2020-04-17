Pauline H. "Polly" Kreider, 90, of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Landisville, she was the daughter of the late David and Edna Pearl Houck Miller. Polly was the loving wife of J. Richard Kreider who died in December of 2008.
For many years she attended Mount Joy Mennonite Church and recently attended services in Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community. For many years Polly worked along- side her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Lancaster County Farm Women. Polly loved flower and vegetable gardening and attending garage sales. Throughout her life Polly and Richard enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe with friends of the Green Laurel Hunting Club.
Known for her ministry with sending cards and notes; Polly would add uplifting cartoons with her writings to help lift the spirits of many and to bring joy to her family and friends. Polly had a humble servant's heart that cared deeply for her friends, and was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra wife of D.W. Dempsey, of Spring Branch, TX, Debra Kreider, of Lititz, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three brothers, Fred husband of Lynn Miller, of Lancaster, James husband of Anne Miller, of Landisville, Herb Miller, of Lancaster, two sisters, Arlene wife of John Weber, of Ephrata, Marilyn wife of John Burkhart, of Mount Joy, a son-in-law, David L. Johnson of Manheim, and a daughter-in-law, Connie wife of Larry Fetter of Howard. Preceding her in death is a son, Rick Kreider, a daughter, Pat Johnson, a granddaughter, Carmen Kreider, two brothers, Robert and David Miller, and a sister, Jeanette King.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice and Community Care for the compassionate loving care given to Polly's during her illness and home going.
Due to public health guidelines, services for Polly will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private in Erb Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Polly's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
