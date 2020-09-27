Pauline H. Engle, 94, formerly of Mount Joy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ada N. (Fridy) Hershey. Pauline was the wife of Alvin S. Engle who passed away on June 10, 1971.
Pauline was a graduate of the former East Donegal Township High School class of 1943. She and her husband Alvin co-founded Engle Printing in 1954 and Publishing in 1959. After Alvin's death, Pauline and her children continued the business in which she was active until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of Mount Calvary Church and was active singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She also taught Good News Club in her home. Pauline was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Mount Joy Rotary Club. She enjoyed playing games and travelling with family and friends. Pauline is survived by two sons, Charles Engle, husband of Kathleen of Mount Joy and Dennis Engle, husband of Lynn of Lititz; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Harry Hershey, husband of Joan of Brethren Village and John Hershey, husband of Mable of Marietta.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Audrey Rutt, and two brothers, Robert and Charles Hershey.
A memorial service honoring Pauline's life will be held at Mount Calvary Church, 625 Holly St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 4 PM sharp (Please arrive early). Due to the covid concerns, the family will not be formally greeting attendees and would ask that you wear a face covering as you enter the church auditorium to sit with your close family and loved ones.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Christian School, 629 Holly St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Dayspring Christian Academy, 120 College Ave., Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com