Pauline H. Bowen

Pauline H. (Reeder) Bowen, 97, a homemaker, formerly of St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Bowen (2008).
Born in Everett, Bedford County, Mrs. Bowen was a member of Hamilton Park UCC. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, and fishing in Maine and Canada.
Surviving are three children; Robert (Diane) Bowen, of York, Lois J. Reichard, of Lancaster and Alice Marie (Sonny) Baccus, of Dayton, OH; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 ( on-site parking with attendants) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Visitation 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.) Interment will be held privately in the Everett Cemetery, Everett, PA. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to a charity of one's choice.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit; www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298