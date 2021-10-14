Pauline Floye Fansler, 88, of Manheim, passed away on October 11, 2021, at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eva Long Bingeman. She was the loving wife of the late John J. Fansler. Floye worked as a clerk for the former Hamilton Watch Company, Lancaster.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Judy L. Fansler, a granddaughter, Krista L. Fansler, and three great-granddaughters, Lauren, Kaitlin, and Natalie Miller. She was preceded in death by a son, John J. Fansler, Jr.
Services are private. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »