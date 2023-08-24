Pauline Esther Hartz, 88, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at The Highlands at Wyomissing. Born in Providence Township, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Laura E. (Beck) Reed and Samuel B. Reed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Hartz with whom they shared 65 years of marriage; her three sisters, Stella Grossman, Laura Keen, and Ruth Mull; and her three brothers, Samuel Reed, George Reed, and Thomas Reed.
Pauline is survived by her half-brother, Charles Krall of Lancaster, and several nieces and nephews.
She was a passionate Bingo player and enjoyed playing as much as permissible. Pauline worked with her late husband in real estate fixing up homes. They didn't have any children, but their family dog Duke was a loving member of their family.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
