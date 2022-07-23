Pauline Eanes, 89, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in England, she was the wife of the late Floyd C. Eanes, Jr. who died in 2000. Pauline retired from Weis Markets on Manheim Pike.

Surviving is a son, John husband of Sherri Eanes of Manheim, a daughter-in-law, Michelle Eanes of Elizabethtown, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David Eanes.

Services are private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:

www.BuchFuneral.com

Plant a tree in memory of Pauline Eanes
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Buch Funeral Home

21 Market Square
Manheim, PA 17545
+1(717)665-4341
www.buchfuneral.com

Sign up for our newsletter