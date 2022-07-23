Pauline Eanes, 89, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in England, she was the wife of the late Floyd C. Eanes, Jr. who died in 2000. Pauline retired from Weis Markets on Manheim Pike.
Surviving is a son, John husband of Sherri Eanes of Manheim, a daughter-in-law, Michelle Eanes of Elizabethtown, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David Eanes.
